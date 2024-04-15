Vijay's GOAT: 'Whistle Podu' Alleged To Promote Violence And Drugs, Complaint Lodged At DGP Office

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, "The Greatest of All Time," marks his penultimate acting venture before his anticipated transition into politics, a move announced by the actor himself in February.

Following this project, he has one more film, tentatively titled "Thalapathy69," before bidding farewell to the film industry. Notably, "The Greatest of All Time" signifies Vijay's maiden collaboration with renowned director Venkat Prabhu. The movie's music is composed by talented musician Yuvan Shankar Raja. The first single from the movie, featuring lyrics by Madhan Karky, was released just yesterday.

