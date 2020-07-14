Independence Day 2022: 5 Tamil Songs That Will Definitely Fuel The Feeling Of ‘Desh Bhakti’ In You!

Thayin Manikodi Solluthu – Thayin Manikodi (1997)

'Thayin Manikodi Solluthu' song from Arjun Sarja-starrer Tamil film, Thayin Manikodi is a perfect patriotic song. The song will definitely increase your josh for your country. Sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, 'Thayin Manikodi Solluthu' is fast and has the perfect lyrics making it a good choice for Independence Day.

Thamizha Thamizha – Roja (1992)

Mani Ratnam's directorial film Roja is one of the most favourite patriotic films of all time. The songs composed by AR Rahman are still everyone's favourite. The 'Thamizha Thamizha' song sung by Hariharan will leave you amazed with its music and feel of patriotism. 'Thamizha Thamizha' song also has a Hindi version- 'Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai'.

Indhiya Naadu – Bharatha Vilas (1973)

The 1973's film Bharatha Vilas has all things necessary for a patriotic song. The song 'Indhiya Naadu' talks about the diversity of India in a unique way. It has been sung by veteran singers like TM Soundararajan, MS Viswanathan, AL Raghavan, K Veeramani, P Susheela, LR Eswari and Malaysia Vasudevan.

Ini Achcham Achcham Illai – Indira (1995)

'Ini Achcham Achcham Illai' song from the film Indira, starring Arvind Swami and Anu Hasan in the lead role, asks us to celebrate freedom, be fearless and face the world strongly. Picturised on Anu Haasan, 'Ini Achcham Achcham Illai' generates the patriotic spirit in you to do something for the nation. The song has been sung by Sujatha Mohan, Anuradha Sriram, GV Prakash, Shweta Mohan, Esther and composed by AR Rahman.

Vande Mataram – Bharathi (2000)

'Vande Mataram' is also one of the most popular songs in the Tamil film industry. Sung by Madhu Balakrishnan and composed by Ilayaraja, 'Vande Mataram' motivates you to contribute something towards the betterment of the nation. You can't miss this song on Independence Day!