RUMOUR HAS IT! Master Official Trailer Finally Gets A Release Date?

The Tamil cinema audiences have been eagerly waiting for the official trailer of Master, the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay project, ever since the audio of the project was launched. The Master trailer, which was supposed to be released in March 2020, was postponed due to the all India lockdown. Reportedly, the trailer of the Vijay starrer has finally got a release date.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the Master trailer on May 3, Sunday. But, if things didn't go as planned, the makers might postpone the trailer release of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial to May 10, 2020. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be made very soon.

Master trailer is expected to break all the pre-existing records of the Tamil film industry, considering the huge hype surrounding the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Even if the trailer is released in May 2020, the action-thriller might not hit the theaters anytime soon, due to the coronavirus threat.