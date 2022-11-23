1 Year Of Silambarasan TR’s Blockbuster Film Maanaadu; Suresh Kamatchi Announces A Marathon To Celebrate It!

It has been announced that the marathon will be held to mark the one year anniversary of the Simbu-starrer Maanaadu.

On November 25, 2021, the movie titled Maanaadu was released by the famous director Venkat Prabhu, starring Young Superstar Simbu. After the release of the movie, people praised the film saying "What a movie!" and celebrated its success. Various arrangements are being made to celebrate the release of the film as it completes one year tomorrow (November 25, 2022).

Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan starred opposite Simbu in the film, Maanaadu. Apart from her, the blockbuster film featured many stars including SJ Surya, SA Chandra Shekhar, Premji and YG Mahendran.

The film was a huge hit as it had all the elements of comedy and thriller centered on the time loop concept. Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song 'Meharzaila' was well received by the audience. Even the dialogue written in the film, "Thalaivarey.. Thalaivarey.." became a trend among meme creators.

As per the story, Silambarasan TR, comes from Dubai to Coimbatore inorder to stop a wedding. Because his friend Premji and the bride loves each other. Premji with the help of Simbu, kidnaps the bride as planned from the wedding in Ooty.

Silambarasan and his friends come to Coimbatore from Ooty after kidnapping the bride and meet in an accident. At that time SJ Surya arrests all of them. He threatens Silambarasan to kill the Chief Minister at a conference in Coimbatore, holding his friends as hostages.

For his friends, Chief Minister Simbu kills SA Chandrasekhar in the conference. The guards then wrap and shoot Silambarasan.

Suddenly Silambarasan wakes up at the aeroplane. The same events that he met at the Coimbatore airport are taking place again and again. The story of the film is about how Silambarasan escapes from the time loop.

On the first year anniversary of this massive hit movie, the film's producer Suresh Kamatchi has released a post on his official Twitter account. It read, "Friends & Beloved Fans! You showed your abundant love for Maanaadu. Now gear up for the 1 Year of Maanaadu celebration Marathon on Nov 25."

Also, to celebrate the one year anniversary of the film, the movie crew came up with a Common DP. It has now been reported that Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of Maanaadu, will release this too.