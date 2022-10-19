GV Prakash and Gautham Menon will be in the same frames together again in 13 after their film Selfie which was released earlier this year. GV Prakash had said in an interview when the first look of the film was released, that although he was hesitant to do a horror film when he heard the narration he was convinced that this was fresh and was completely unique amongst the stereotypical horror films.

An announcement poster has dropped today showing GV Prakash and GVM. The teaser is scheduled to arrive at 06:07 pm tomorrow. If you notice the time, you would see that added together the digits make up 13. And coincidentally GV Prakash's birthday also falls on June 13.

Also, if you add the digits of his date of birth which is June 13, 1987, the digits add up to 35 which when reduced would be 8, which doesn't have anything to do with 13. Sorry.

But, wait. Gautham Vasudev Menon was born on February 25, 1973. 2 + 5 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 7 + 3 equals 29. Nope. It's not happening.

13 features three female leads played by Aadhya Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, and Aishwarya. The film is written and directed by Vivek and produced by Nandagopal.

There have been two films of the same name, 13, released in Hollywood. One was released in 2003, and another in 2010. This 2022 Tamil film has nothing to do with the other two. The 2010 film, 13, is a psychological crime thriller starring Jason Statham and a remake of a French film named 13 Tzameti.