3 Reasons Why Nivaashyini Got Eliminated From Bigg Boss 6 Tamil   

After a week full of action-filled drama, the weekend episode is the most anticipated part among the Bigg Boss viewers, as they expect the show's host Kamal Haasan to point out the mistakes to the housemates and eliminate the not-so-interesting contestants as voted by the audiences.

Accordingly, as the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants completed their sixth week, the unofficial voting results predicted Ayesha to leave the house. There were mixed comments on this poll results. While there were many other non-participative contestants, Ayesha was comparatively doing her best and was active inside the house.

As reported earlier in Filmibeat, Friday's reports changed from Ayesha moving upwards in votes resulting in Nivashini and Robert master receiving the minimum number of votes. So it was anticipated that either of the two would be shown exit during the weekend. Accordingly, Nivaashyini was eliminated yesterday.