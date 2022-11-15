Aamir Khan Announces Break From Acting To Spend More Time With Family

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's recent release Laal Singh Chaddha did not give the collection as expected. A campaign to boycott the film was also presented on social media. This left Aamir Khan mentally broken. He had gone to America for a vacation a few months ago. It was also reported that he will be away from acting for some time. Aamir Khan also said that he does not give enough time to his family in his life. He is going to produce a film called Champions next.

"I am only making the film Champions. I will choose suitable actors for the film. I think I might be away from acting for a while. When I act only as an actor in a film, I experience a severe loss like never before in life. Champions is a beautiful story. But I want to spend time with my family, mom and kids. For this reason, I have decided to take a temporary break from acting in films. After 35 years of acting career, I am taking a break from acting. For all these years I concentrated only on acting. I don't think it's fair to those close to me. I feel this is the right time to spend some time with them. I am going to take a break from acting for one and a half years from next year." Says Amir Khan in a recent interview to a media portal.

Aamir Khan is playing a special cameo role in director Revathi's upcoming film Salaam Venky. Aamir Khan had initially decided to act in the film Champions. But now he has changed that decision. He might be active as a producer. Champions will be directed by RS_Prasanna, who earlier directed the Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham and its Hindi remake Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Champions is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish flick Campeones directed by Javier Fesser. Champions is jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Sony Pictures India and 200NotOut Productions.