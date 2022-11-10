Actor Atharvaa Joins With Kalavani Director Sarkunam For The Second Time - Film Titled As Pattathu Arasan

Actor Atharva Murali and director Sarkunam, who joined together through the film Chandi Veeran, have reunited for the second time. Produced by Subashkaran and GKM Tamilkumaran on behalf of Lyca, the first look poster and title of the film has been released.

Director Sarkunam made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the well-received film Kalavani starring actor Vimal and Oviya. His second film Vaagai Sooda Vaa won the National Award for Best Film. The film also got amazing response from general audience, film critics and movie buffs. Then he directed films such as Naiyandi, Chandi Veeran and Kalavani 2. But all these three film did not achieve the expected success.

Now Director Sarkunam is coming back with his next film with Atharvaa is titled as Pattathu Arasan. The film also stars Rajkiran, Radhika Sarathkumar, Jayaprakash, RK Suresh, Bala Saravanan and Singam Puli in important roles. Ashika Ranganath plays the female lead. Music for the film is composed by Gibran. Loganathan handles cinematography and editing done by and Raja.

Following the announcement of the film's title, the team has also released the first look poster. It is known from the poster that it will be a film with a rural background. So it is said that the shooting of the film will take place around Thanjavur and Thiruvaiyar areas.

Director Sargunam is known for his movies based on villages with nativity. The poster of Pattathu Arasan gives a similar feel of director Muthaiah's films such as Viruman, Komban and Marudhu. The release date of the film will be announced soon.