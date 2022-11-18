Actor Jayam Ravi's Father And Legendary Editor Mohan's 50th Wedding Anniversary!

Editor Mohan celebrates his 50th wedding anniversary. His son actor Jayam Ravi shared this happy moment from his official Twitter handle.

Editor Mohan came from Madurai. His wife is Varalakshmi Mohan. They have two sons and one daughter. Eldest son Mohan Raja is a famous Tamil film director. Younger son Jayam Ravi is a popular film actor and Daughter Roja, a dentist.

Editor Mohan started his film career as an editor. He has worked as an editor for more than 200 films. He evolved from editor to writer, producer and distributor. He used to work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. He also owns two production companies, MM Movie Arts and ML Movies.

On the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary, Editor Mohan and his wife Varalakshmi Mohan visited Thiruthani Murugan temple. Actor Jayam Ravi shared the happiness with a picture of his parent's wedding day on his social media page, "50 years of marriage. Happy anniversary amma appa. Blessings from Thiruthani temple."

Advertisement

Actor Jayam Ravi was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus film Ponniyin Selvan 1. He played the role of Ponniyin Selvan in the movie. The film was a huge hit with many leading stars. It won not only the hearts of the fans but also the box office. While the shooting of the second part of the film has already wrapped up, the post-production work is said to be underway. Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 was earlier announced for a summer 2023 release. Now the film's distributor Udhayanidhi Stalin has announced the release date as April 28, 2023. While the first part of Ponni Selvan has been released by the production company Lyca Productions, the second part has been bagged by Red Giant Movies.