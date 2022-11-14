Actor Karthi’s Official Facebook Account Got Hacked And A Live Game Was Posted - Is This A Sardar Effect ?

Actors usually use social media to share their pictures and promotional contents with their fans. In that way, actor Karthi has been posting information about himself not only on his Twitter and Instagram but also on his Facebook page. In that way, he had posted photos related to his new film Japan Pooja 5 days ago.

Actor Karthi has informed on his Twitter page that his Facebook page has been hacked. He mentioned this on his Twitter page, "My Facebook page has been hacked. Talking to the Facebook team about this, work is going on to fix the problem."

In this situation, a video related to a game has been posted live on Karthi's Facebook page since early this morning. After watching this, the fans questioned Karthi as to why he is playing the game live. Karthi has given his explanation on his official Twitter page.

PS Mithran's Sardar starring actor Karthi in a double role was released on October 21, 2022 for Diwali. This movie which focused on the effects caused by bottled water in the era received a good response among the people and collected 100 crore rupees. Following the success of the film, it has been officially announced that the second part of the film will also be made. Along with Karthi, Rashid Khanna, Laila, Rajisha Vijayan, Munishkanth, Avinash, Master Rithvik, Yugi Sethu, Murali Sharma and others acted in this film.

It is important to note that director PS Mithran's earlier film Irumbuthirai speaks about hacking. He also shared a lot of hacking stories in a recent in an interview to a media portal during Sardar movie promotion as well. In such situation, Karthi's official Facebook account has been hacked. His fans are worried and started saying that the hackers took revenge against the director and the actor to show their skills.