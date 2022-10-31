Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Came Up With An Interesting Idea To Make The Bigg Boss Show Useful To The Society

The 6th season of Bigg Boss Tamil started on October 9, 2022 with a bang and its tasks are going on with various twists and turns. Shanti was the first to be eliminated. Then GP Muthu himself came forward and left the house since he missed his son a lot. Asal Kolar was eliminated last week, becoming the second person in a row. Currently 18 people are in the Bigg Boss house and the show crossed 21 days already. Meanwhile, there were reports that actor Mansoor Ali Khan is going to participate in the Bigg Boss show. But Mansoor Ali Khan told in a recent interview to an entertainment portal, "If I participate, I will be Bigg Boss". He also said that he doesn't like shouting on Bigg Boss and if he were to participate in the show, he would host Bigg Boss as a show with agriculture emphasis.

"Not only local contestants but also contestants from abroad can participate in this competition. Through this, advanced agricultural tools of foreigners will come to our country. While we are struggling without the proper tools for tree climbing, a competition like this will give us many cutting edge tools and inventors. Also, this competition will be a way for the youth to get involved in agriculture along with getting the current generation interested in agriculture. This will bring about the biggest organic farming revolution in the country. All vegetables sold today are synthetic and hybrid varieties. This causes many diseases in childhood. Therefore, if Bigg Boss is conducted as a new type of program with organic vegetable growing and natural food cooking through such a competition, it will pave the way not only in terms of business but also for the healthy life of people." said the famous actor turned politician Mansoor Ali Khan to a media portal recently.