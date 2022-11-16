Actress Mahalakshmi Pregnant With Ravindar Chandrasekhar's First Child?

Tamil television actress Mahalakshmi, who got married to producer Ravindar Chandrasekhar in September, has since been sharing romantic pictures with her husband on social media. VJ Mahalakshmi, who is a popular host on Sun tv, has also been a part of some famous serials as well. She has acted in serials like Vani, Rani, Office, Chellame, Uthiripookal, etc.

Her marriage with producer Ravindar Chandrasekhar became the talk of the town. Many could not believe that they both, who have such different personalities, could marry. On the other hand, their wedding photos confused people as to whether they were for a film they were doing together or whether they really got married in reality. Meanwhile, after their marriage, the couple appeared for several interviews, where Mahalakshmi expressed the desire to have a child sooner and also added that she has the support of Ravindar's family.

Meanwhile, there is one photo of the actress that has caught everyone's attention. Mahalakshmi in the photo has a bump in her belly. Although the couple has not confirmed the news yet, people on the internet are wondering if the actress is pregnant just after two months of marriage with Ravindar Chandrasekhar.

The now-viral photo has added fuel to Mahalakshmi's pregnancy rumors. It is to be noted that this is the second marriage for both of them. Mahalakshmi has a son named Sachin from her previous marriage.

Mahalakshmi is currently playing the role of Villy in the television serial Anbe Vaa, which airs on Sun tv. Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran, who is a popular and well-known face in the Tamil film industry, has produced films like Sidihuna Ennanu, Murungaikai, etc. He owns a production house named Libra Productions pvt Ltd.

Mahalakshmi and Ravindar Chandrasekhar got married in an intimate wedding that took place in Tirupati.

A few weeks ago, Mahalakshmi took to her Instagram and shared a post expressing her love for Ravindar. She captioned her post, "It doesn't matter where you are going, it's who you have beside you." Mahalakshmi is seen in the picture resting her head on the shoulders of her husband.

Ravindar too commented on her post and wrote, "It's not important how much you are happy now.. Very much important is how much you make the one beside you happy..my Mahalakshmi happy."

The couple has been heavily criticised on social media. Some even questioned Mahalakshmi's decision to marry Ravindar, citing his look and weight. Many have accused Mahalakshmi of marrying Ravindar for the sake of money. The actress recently went live on Instagram and called out all those who are trolling her and her husband for getting married. She urged everyone to stop mocking them.