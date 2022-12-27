Actress Nadhiya Never Acted With Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan! Do You Know Why?

Kamal Haasan is a leading actor who is celebrated by many in the Tamil film industry, and even heroines of this era yearn to act with him in at least one film. Even at this age so many people want to act with him, how many people would have wanted to act with him when he was young. Many leading actresses have acted opposite him, but it is surprising and confusing that only Nadhiya, who was shining as a leading lady at that time, has not acted in a single film with him. Nadhiya was the one who captivated many people in the 80s with her acting and characteristic beauty. We can say that she has zero haters, so much so that she has a huge fan base in Tamil and Malayalam.

