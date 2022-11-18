Actress Raiza Wilson Shares A Glimpse Of Manjima Mohan And Gautham Karthik's Handmade Wedding Invitation!
Manjima Mohan And Gautham Karthik's Wedding will take place on November 28, 2022 in Chennai. Actress Manjima Mohan made her debut in Tamil cinema with the 2016 film Accham Enbathu Madamaiyada directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. After that, she had acted in many films including the 2019 film Devarattam directed by Muthiah along. It was her first films with actor Gautham Karthik.
There were reports that the two had been in love with each other since the shooting of the Devarattam film and were going to get married soon. Although both of them were seen together in many events and public places, they did not openly express their love. It was on October 31, 2022 that both of them announced their love to the world.
It has been reported that actress Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik will get married on November 28, 2022 in Chennai. Although the two have not publicly made any announcement or information about the marriage, a recent news has come as a surprise. Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan welcome everyone from the film industry to their wedding with handmade wedding invitations.
Sharing a photo of their embroidered handmade wedding invitation, actress Raiza Wilson captioned it, "Handmade invites. This is an absolute beauty. Immediately transported back to ooty. Lovely way of keeping traditions alive. So much respect to you guys." Actress Raisa Wilson posted a cute note and shared a glimpse.
