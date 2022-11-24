Actress Samantha Admitted To The Hospital Again ?

Samantha is said to have been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as her condition worsened again. Actress Samantha's admission to the hospital again has caused a stir.

Samantha, who is a leading actress in the South Indian film industry, started acting in full swing after divorcing her romantic husband Naga Chaitanya last year. Especially the song 'Oo Solriya Mama' which she did for the film Pushpa: The Rise made everyone happy. Samantha got film opportunities in many languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Actress Samantha's movie Yashoda released on November 11, 2022. Samantha plays a surrogate mother in this film. The film also did well at the box office. In particular, the film team has officially announced that Yashoda has collected more than Rs.33 crores worldwide in 10 days of its release.

Although the success of Yashoda makes Samantha happy, she is in a situation where she cannot celebrate the film's success. Because she has a rare disease called myositis. Before the release of the film, the film crew was actively involved in the promotional work of the film. In an interview at that time, she expressed her dismay about the fact that she was suffering from myositis and the detailed information about her health.

Advertisement

"Some days are good, some days are bad. Some days it's hard to get out of bed, some days I feel like I have to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more and more when I feel weak. It's been three months now. I want to make it clear that I'm not going to die soon. I've seen a lot of articles saying that I'm in a life-threatening condition. Yes, it will take time to recover from this. I feel tired but I've been fighting through this.

I have talked about everything in life. While I've showcased the fashionably dressed, extravagantly photoshoot lifestyle, I thought I'd showcase this non-glamour side as well. People need to know that everyone has good times and bad times, whether you are rich or famous." she said in the interview to a media portal.

In this case, people started spreading an information that Samantha has been admitted to the hospital again. She is said to have been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as her condition gradually worsened. However, Samantha's spokesperson have denied her hospitalisation reports.