Actress-VJ Mahalakshmi Marries Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran; See Pics

Mahalakshmi, the popular actress-VJ tied the knot with producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran. The wedding, which was a closely-knitted affair, was held at Tirupathi temple in the presence of the couple's family members and close friends. Later, both Mahalakshmi and Ravindar Chandrasekaran took to their social media handles and announced the wedding news with special posts.

"I am lucky to have you in my life.. You fill up my life with your warm love.. Love you Ammu ❤️," wrote Mahalakshmi, who shared the wedding pictures on her official Instagram handle. As per the reports, it is love marriage for Mahalakshmi and Ravindar Chandrasekaran, who met during the shooting of their upcoming film, Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru.