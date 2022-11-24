Agent Kannayiram On Nov 25: Revisiting Naveen Polishetty's Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Agent Kannayiram, the official remake of the Telugu film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, releases on November 25. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was written by Swaroop and Naveen Polishetty, and directed by Swaroop. Naveen Polishetty and Shruti Sharma played the lead characters.

Naveen Polishetty already had a dedicated fan base from his AIB videos and sketches, before he appeared in Nenokkadine. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya took him to a whole other level. Comedy thriller is a rare genre and the writer-director Swaroop handled it maturely. In an interview, Naveen shared how he spoke to Swaroop about the film, and then joined him in Hyderabad to work on the script together.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya or Seenu, is a small-time detective, who thrives by solving minor cases for the local police officers, and is eager to get his hands on a major case that would establish him as a prime-time detective. Meanwhile, he is joined by a passionate Sneha on his missions, who likes him and wants to work with him.

Just like he wanted, he accidentally gets caught up in a case that grows bigger and bigger as he delves in. It takes to him farther than he imagined and brings him more danger than he was prepared for.

Seenu as a character is a huge strength of the film. He is a showoff who is way too hyper to be cool and mature. However, his passion for investigation and his sincere efforts get the job done more times than not.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya balances well between humour and suspense. The serious nature of the plot, and the incidents that happen in the story are not diluted by the humour. Instead, the distractions and fun, give us the room to focus on the emotions and connect well.

Although the film had the chance to lean back on the humour, it never slipped as a thriller. The plot and the screenplay were tight, and the writing did not have noticeable logical fallacies. For those who can't find thrillers too dry, this film would be a perfect place to start with the genre.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is available on Amazon Prime Video.