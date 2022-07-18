In the candid pictures, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is seen sharing a hug with her sons. "Sometimes ....all you need is just their HUG ❤️❤️#sons," wrote the filmmaker, sharing the pictures with Yathra and Linga on her official handles. The lovely pictures are now winning the internet.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush, the former couple are now setting an example by beautifully co-parenting their sons, Yathra and Linga. Recently, Aishwarya reunited with their kids after they come back from a trip with their father. The filmmaker took to her official social media handles and shared adorable stills with Yathra and Linga, to the much delight of her followers.

Both Yathra and Linga attended the premiere of Dhanush's Hollywood debut project The Gray Man in Los Angeles, on July 13, Wednesday. The pictures of the National award-winning actor with his sons from the premiere of the Russo Brothers directorial had taken social media by storm. The boys twinned in black tuxedos at the premiere, where their father Dhanush looked dapper as always in his new look.

To the uninitiated, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced separation in earlier this year. It has been reported that the couple was going through marital issues for the last few years. Even though the couple tried to make their marriage work, they finally decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. In their official statement, Dhanush and Aishwarya had made it clear that they are planning to remain friends and co-parent their kids, Yathra and Linga.

Coming to her filmmaking career, Aishwarya Rajinikanth made a successful comeback with the music video Musafir, this year. The filmmaker is reportedly planning to make her Hindi directorial debut very soon, with a multi-starrer project. The sources close to Aishwarya Rajinikanth suggest that she might make an official announcement on the same, very soon.