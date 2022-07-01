Kollywood actor Ajith, needs no introduction just like the director AR Murugadoss. The duo share a bond exceeding professional lives and this is undeniable owing to the fact that AR Murugadoss handled the megaphone for the first time with Ajith's film Dheena. Back in the year 2001, the maverick director debuted with Ajith's film, which was dubbed in Hindi as Jigarwala.

AR Murugadoss went on to expand his potential and happened to direct the Hindi version of Ghajini with none other than Aamir Khan, also marking the record of making the first ever Rs 100 Crore film in Bollywood.

Now, buzz has it strong that the powerful duo are about to join forces for a mega project very soon. Although any official confirmation of the same is awaited, fans of the superstar and the director are already celebrating the news. The duo were supposed to come together for a project a decade earlier, but the project didn't materialize owing to the schedules of both the director and the actor.

Advertisement Advertisement

On the other hand, Ajith is busy filming for his upcoming film with director H Vinoth after which he will join Vignesh Shivan for an already announced project. It is only after these two films that the actor would commit to Murugadoss.

Murugadoss, who last directed Rajinikanth in Darbar, is now taking time off to come up with a good script for Ajith's film.