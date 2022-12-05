Ajith Kumar And Manju Warrier’s New Pictures From Thunivu Create Great Expectations Among Fans!

Manju Warrier has shared the new pictures of Thunivu on her official Instagram page.

After Nerkonda Paarvai & Valimai, actor Ajith Kumar, director H Vinod and producer Boney Kapoor teams-up for the third time with Thunivu. Thunivu movie team is actively engaged in the promotional work. News about the film is being released one after another. Earlier the posters of the film were released and created strong buzz in the internet. Recently the photos of Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier and almost all the other actors involved in the dubbing work were out.

Cinematography for the film is done by Nirav Shah. The film was shot in Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Bangkok. Actress Manju Warrier is playing the lead role in this film. John Kokken, who played the role of Vembuli in Sarpatta Parambarai, is doing a prominent in this film. Popular young Tamil cinema actor Veera has also confirmed that he did a remarkable character in the Thunivu. Bigg Boss celebrities Pavni & Aamir are also acting in this Ajith Kumar film.

Milan is the art director of the film and Supreme Sundar is designing the fight sequences. Ghibran is roped in as the music director of this film. Vijay Veluktty is working as the film editor.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the Tamil Nadu release license of Thunivu. And Lyca has acquired the overseas release rights of the film. Malik Streams Corporation, the leading company, has acquired the Malaysian release rights of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.

An exclusive promotional song has been shot in Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's vocal for Thunivu movie. The song is expected to be placed at the end credits of the film. The shooting of this song is said to have been completed on November 10, 2022. It has been reported that the song starts with the line 'Kasaethaan Kadavulappa.. Andha Kadavulum Ippo Paduthuthappa'. Ajith Kumar's important dialogues from the film were also said to be included in the song.

In this case, Manju Warrier has shared the new pictures of Thunivu on her official Instagram page. Manju Warrier also shared her photos with actor Ajith sitting with a gun on his lap against an ivory backdrop. These photos are currently going viral among fans.