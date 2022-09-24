Ajith Kumar Off To Bangkok After Rishikesh Bike Trip For The Final Schedule Of His Upcoming Film Thunivu

"Actor Ajith Kumar is off to Bangkok for the last schedule of Thunivu" says Entertainment Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier in the morning, pictures and videos of Ajith Kumar with his fans in Chennai Airport were shared on social media. He was dressed in a perfect black suit. As we all know, Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth, who had received a lot of negative reviews for his previous film Valimai with Ajith Kumar. The first two posters of Ajith's 61st movie Thunivu created strong buzz on the internet already. Both the posters with Ajith Kumar's brand new beard look went viral on the internet. The first poster with the actor resting in a sliding chair with a super-stylish gun in hand looks amazing. The second poster with a close-up look of Ajith Kumar gives a raw and rustic feel. The title logo was created in Indian currency typography style with the same logo behind it. "No Guts No Glorry" is the caption of the film and it was written all over the second poster in a scratchy format.

Also starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Veera, this movie is again bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP. It has music scored by Ghibran, cinematography by Nirav Shah, editing by Vijay Velukutty. This schedule is planned majorly for filming the action sequences where the other important portions were shot already in Chennai and Hyderabad. Let's wish director H Vinoth and the entire movie crew to work hard and deliver a brilliant power-packed action film for Ajith Kumar fans!