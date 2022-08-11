Earlier, director H Vinoth and his team were planning to film the next schedule in Pune. However, the makers have now changed the plans and finalised Chennai as their next location. The production design team of AK 61 is reportedly busy with the set work at a film city in Chennai. If things go as planned, Ajith Kumar and the rest of the cast will kickstart shooting in Chennai by next week.

Ajith Kumar is reuniting with talented filmmaker H Vinoth for his 61st outing in cinema. The second shooting of the project, which has been tentatively titled AK 61, is nearing the final stages of its production. As per the latest reports, the next schedule of the Ajith Kumar starrer is all set to start rolling in Chennai soon.

However, director H Vinoth has not completely scrapped the Pune schedule of AK 61, as yet. The sources close to the project suggest that the makers are planning to film the pending portions of the Ajith Kumar starrer in Pune, after wrapping up the Chennai schedule. The makers are reportedly planning to wrap up the Chennai schedule of AK 61 in less than a month's time.

Earlier, AK 61 was slated to hit the theatres as a Deepavali release, this year. However, with the delay in the shooting, it has been confirmed that the H Vinoth directorial will hit the theatres only in 2023. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the Ajith Kumar starrer as a Pongal special release in 2023.

Manju Warrier is playing the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in the untitled project. Earlier, it was reported that Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the songs and original score. But the latest reports suggest that Ghibran has replaced the popular musician. The Ajith Kumar starrer is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor's home banner Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studios.