Ajith Kumar's Brilliant Strategy To Compete With Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu First Single - Pongal Race Begins!

Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu is releasing for Pongal. It is said that the shooting of Thunivu directed by H Vinoth has already been completed. The movie team is working hard to complete the final stages of Thunivu. They also planned to release consistent updates soon. Meanwhile, Ajith's bike tour photos along with his fans is becoming viral. The production team planned to use this as a marketing strategy to promote the film. Vijay's Varisu is clashing with Thunivu as a Pongal release. In this case, as soon as the first single promo from Vijay's Varisu was released, the update from Ajith's Thunivu has also created a sensation.

The first single promo video of Varisu was released yesterday (November 3, 2022) and the full song Ranjithamey sung by Thalapathy Vijay will be released tomorrow (November 5, 2022). Varisu's first single promo is trending across social media. On the other hand, there is a quality update released today (November 4, 2022) from Ajith's Thunivu team. According to the official reports, actor Ajith Kumar has completed the dubbing work of Thunivu. Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant has acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical release rights of Thunivu.

Due to this announcement, Ajith fans are now very excited. Already, some other actors including Thunivu heroine Manju Varrier have completed the dubbing work for her portions. Also, it is expected that the movie team will soon announce the teaser or first single release date of Thunivu. Kollywood is buzzing as Ajith and Vijay are coming face-to-face after 8 years. Earlier there were reports that Ajith is going to participate in the promotion of Thunivu. But, there was a reply from his manager Suresh Chandra immediately denying it. He tweeted, "A good film promotes itself."