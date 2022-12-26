Ajith’s Thunivu Vs Vijay’s Varisu: Guess Which Actor Earns Rs. 50cr More Than The Other?

Kollywood's box office is set to witness a mega clash soon! Two of the top stars from the Tamil entertainment industry are set to lock horns in January and fans of Kollywood are pumped! While the internet is full of updates about this clash, there is no scarcity for sensation. Vijay and Ajith Kumar are locking horns for the first time in about eight years with their upcoming movies Varisu and Thunivu, respectively.

Before this, the actors faced a clash in 2015 with Jilla (Vijay) and Veeram (Ajith). So, all eyes are on this upcoming clash. And it looks like there is a huge difference between the salaries of Vijay and Ajith Kumar. According to news reports, Vijay's remuneration for Varisu is Rs. 120cr, while Ajith Kumar takes home Rs. 70cr as his salary for Thunivu. While there is no official confirmation about the remuneration of the actors, the news is still making the headlines and it sent fans into a frenzy.