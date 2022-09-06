AK 63 Update: Project To Be Titled Varam; Can You Guess The Director?

You probably don't remember this advertisement, but there was this commercial with the caption 'V is the new me.' It seems as if Thala Ajith has been highly impressed by that caption. For almost a decade now, he has been naming his films starting with the alphabet 'V,' except for Nerkonda Paarvai by H Vinoth, which was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu's Pink. But then, for Vinoth's next with Ajith, V got picked up again for Valimai.

The V rule started with Veeram, and the sentiment got picked up for the subsequent Ajith films: Vedhalam, Vivegam, and Viswasam. All of which had the combination of Ajith and director Siruthai Siva. Although Valimai continued the V sentiment, if you notice the names of Siva's films with Ajith, they start with V and end with m, unlike Vinoth's Valimai.

The Ajith-Siva combo is rumoured to be back with another 'V and M' project, and the name is believed to be Varam. This is likely to be the 63rd project that the actor will work on. This will be the fifth time the actor and director get together for a project. Except for their Vivegam, which received mixed reviews, the duo has proven commercially successful. Varam is expected to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and the project is expected to start rolling at the end of 2023.

Siva is currently working on his untitled project with Suriya, which is touted to be a two-part movie, keeping up with the current trend. Ajith is busy with #AK61, directed by H Vinoth, working with the director for the third consecutive time. #AK62 has been announced with Vignesh Shivan as the director.