Alaikadal Lyric Video Review: Maniratnam And ARR Revisit Their Element

Many of us at some point in our lives would have dreamt of getting lost in the sea in a small boat where nobody can find us. Okay, maybe not many, but at least some of us. But it's a thing. Being cradled in the middle of the sea with the breeze and the vast expanse of the ocean around would hypnotize anyone.

The song from Ponniyin Selvan 1 brings that experience on screen and through the composition. 'Alaikadal' has been penned by Siva Ananth and sung by Antara Nandy. The singer's name is quite exotic in itself.

The lyric video has been created by Venky. Recently, often when I get curious about who worked on a lyric video, I would check the credits and it would be Venky. He has been doing some admirable work with this art form.

The names Maniratnam and AR Rahman usually make me think of a dark sky, cool breeze, and water. Mostly because of some of the iconic songs they have worked on together, especially 'Evano Oruvan' from Alaipayuthey. This song captures that essence beautifully and walks us through a trance. No, actually the song takes on a flying carpet that floats above the ocean as we get glimpses of Poonkuzhali and Vandhiyathevan as they move along.

The video has a few seconds of the song's footage, and the rest of the video shows us frozen frames from the song. Aishwarya Lekshmi has imbibed the tough and assertive attitude of Kuzhali, and looks natural in the role. Karthi has managed to bring Vandhiyathevan's half-smitten and half-stunned state of mind pretty well. The song is going to be a therapeutic experience on the big screen. Can't wait!

Watch the lyric video here!