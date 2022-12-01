Alphonse Puthren’s Gold Movie Expectations Vs Reality; Hardly 2 Minutes For Nayanthara In First Half!

While the film Gold is released in theaters today (December 1, 2022), the movie crew released the first official video song 'Thanne Thanne' in YouTube. Actor Prithviraj danced well in it and the complete song was just amazing.

Actors Prithviraj and Nayanthara play the lead roles in the film Gold. The film is getting released in two languages Tamil and Malayalam. After almost seven years after Premam, this is Alphonse Puthren's next film.

Music composed by Rajesh Murugesan. Dinesh Kumar has choreographed this song 'Thanne Thanne'. The film is jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

With a run time of around 3.55 minutes, this song 'Thanne Thanne' has everyone dancing non-stop. Vikram fame Agent Teena also comes and busts some dance moves and leaves. She worked as the associate dance choreographer in the Gold. The entire song looks so fresh and energetic with the brilliant editing by director Alphonse Puthren himself. It creates a great vibe and made the audience to dance automatically. On the other hand, this song is being compared by the netizens with the 'Pistha' song from the director's first film Neram. People started watching the song again and again to check out the fun elements in it.

In such a situation, lot of information about the is coming out. The most important thing to notice is that Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who played as the female lead in the film appears for just two minutes in the first half of the film. The film got its first release in Bangalore today (December 1, 2022). People already started posting reviews about the film in their Twitter pages. Some says the first half is very slow and only few comedies worked well. They also shared their excitement about the interval sequence that met their expectations.

Alphonse Puthren also shared an official tweet from his Twitter handle last night. It reads, "As Neram and Premam, Gold is also imperfect.. thereby there's a chance you would like it. Gold is gonna be released tomorrow.. if you're free watch the movie and lemme know the feedback even if it is bad or not"

Director and Lady Superstar Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan retweeted this tweet by Alphonse Puthren with a caption, "Congrats to you bro ! May this film also receive all the love and warmth you received for your earlier films ! As you always deserve it for your unique movies and also cos of our amazing audience. Strike Gold at the B-O ! Good luck to the entire team."