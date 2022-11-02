Amala Paul, who has worked with various leading actors in South India, is now making her entry in a direct Hindi film for the first time. An official announcement has been made today that actress Amala Paul will star in the Hindi remake of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film Kaithi. Along with actor Karthi, Naren, Arjun Das, George Maryan, Harish Uthaman, Dheena and Ramana played most important characters in Kaithi. It was released on October 2019, clashed with Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil.
Amala Paul To Make Special Appearance In Ajay Devgn Starrer Bholaa - The Hindi Remake Of Karthi's Kaithi
Kaithi also received a similar reception to Bigil due to its brilliant screenplay, stellar performances by Karthi and the entire cast. Producers and actors are showing interest in remaking this film in other languages. In that way, Hindi version of the film is titled as Bhola. Ajay Devgan replaces Karthi in Bhola as the lead actor and Tabu will be featured in the role of Naren. Now it has been officially announced that Amala Paul will also be seen in a special appearance in the film.
Though Bhola is a remake of Kaithi, it is expected to have some changes in order to satisfy the commercial Hindi audience. Earlier Dharmendra Sharma was about to direct this film. Since Ajay Devgan's directorial film Runway 34 was a success, he has taken up the remake of Kaithi himself. Bhola is jointly produced by Ajay Devgan, T Series, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.
Amala Paul is already doing a lot of projects in Malayalam such as Teacher, Mammootty's Christopher and Dwija. Prithviraj Sukumaran's most important survival genre Malayalam film Aadujeevitham also features Amala Paul in the lead role.
- Amala Paul: I Couldn't Connect Much With Telugu Industry As They Have Actresses For Love Scenes & Songs
- Amala Paul Chose To Skip Ponniyin Selvan And This Is The Real Reason
- Christopher: Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan's Cop Film Gets A Title
- Cadaver Movie Review: Amala Paul's Crime Thriller Is Clumsy But Watchable!
- Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan Project: THIS Famous Actor To Play The Antagonist?
- Mammootty's Next With Director B Unnikrishnan To Have Three Leading Ladies: Reports
- Ranjish Hi Sahi: Release Date And Time Of Mahesh Bhatt's Latest Show
- Ranjish Hi Sahi Trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Latest Is A Dramatic Love Story Set In The Golden Era Of Bollywood
- Me Too: Director Leena Manimekalai Says She Feels 'Unsafe' Due To Filmmaker Susi Ganesan; Read Her Statement
- Amala Paul Says No One Supported Her When She Went Through Separation; ‘They All Sought To Instill Fear In Me’
- Pitta Kathalu Movie Review: This Netflix Anthology On Love And Lust Is A Mixed Bag
- Kutty Story Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download