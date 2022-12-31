Amid Divorce Rumors, Selvaraghavan Shares PIC Of ‘His Girls’; Here's How Wife Gitanjali Reacted

Selva's earlier post that attracted headlines

In his earlier Tweet, Selva wrote, "We came to this world alone and we will leave the world alone. Why are we looking for a partnership in between? Relationships are nothing but a mirage. The more you want to go near it, the farther away it will go from you." After he made the post, fans started speculating about his divorce.

What lies ahead for Selva professionally?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Selva, who ventured into acting recently, bagged some meaty roles in movies such as Saani Kaayidham and Beast. His directorial Naane Varuven also had his cameo appearance. He is set to helm the second part of his movie, Aayirathil Oruvan, which has a huge fan base. Selva's brother and acclaimed actor Dhanush is set to play the lead role in the movie. More updates about it are expected to be announced by the makers soon.