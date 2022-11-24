Animal Welfare Board Issues Notice To Vijay's Varisu Team For Using Elephants In The Shoot Without Permission

While it has been announced that Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu movie will be released for Pongal, 'Ranjithamey' song was released as the first single of the film on November 5, 2022. In this situation, the Animal Welfare Board has issued a notice to the film crew of Varisu on the complaint of using elephants in the shoot without proper permission.

Varisu is being produced under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally starring actor Vijay. Actress Rashmika Mandana is playing the heroine of the film. Apart from that, the film has a huge star cast including Prakashraj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Sham, Sangeetha and Jayasudha. Varisu is produced by popular Telugu producer Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thaman has composed the music for the film.

Seven Screen Studios has acquired the Tamil Nadu theater release rights of Varisu as the song 'Ranjithamey' sung by Thalapathy Vijay has received great response from the fans. The Telugu Film Producers Association has said that since the Varisu relese date is the Sankranti festival in Andhra Pradesh, only direct Telugu films will be given priority.

Naam Tamilar Party Head Seeman has said, "Telugu Film Producers Association's announcement that only direct Telugu films will be given priority in Andhra Pradesh during festival days is shocking. While innumerable Telugu films are being released in Tamil Nadu without any hindrance, the decision of Telugu Producers Association to restrict the release of Tamil films is a very wrong precedent. Be it direct Telugu films or dubbed Telugu films. The Andhra State Producers Association's action is unnecessary. Therefore, I urge immediate withdrawal of the Telugu Film Producers Association's decision against the release of Tamil films. If you fail to do that, I will sternly warn you that we will not allow Telugu films to be released in Tamil Nadu."

And the problem that arose in the Telugu release has also been resolved. Meanwhile, Varisu was shot at EVP Film City in Poonamalli, Chennai. It was reported that elephants were used in the film without getting proper permission. The Nasaratpet police have arrested 3 people on the complaint that the shooting staff attacked the private media workers who went to collect the news. On the other hand, the complaint of elephants being used without permission is said to have been confirmed.

In this case, the Animal Welfare Board has sent a notice to Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production company of Varisu, on the complaint of using elephants without obtaining the prior permission of the central government. It has been ordered to respond to the complaint within 7 days.