Director of the film AL Vijay is a well-established filmmaker and producer in Tamil Film Industry. His previous film Thalaivii is a brilliantly made biographical drama based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa. It was made as a bilingual film with Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles. After Thalaivii, AL Vijay joins hands with Arun Vijay for his next film titled Achcham Enbathu Illaye. The announcement video of the film was released on October 5, 2022. GV Prakash has been roped in as the music composer of the film. This will be the 10th film for AL Vijay-GV Prakash combo. Their earlier blockbuster music albums were in films like Kireedam, Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal, Thaandavam, Thalaivaa and Saivam.

"Very excited to be joining my debut director Vijay in London for his upcoming movie Achcham Enbathu Illaye alongside Arun Vijay, Nimisha Sajayan and cast - let the fearless journey begin!" tweeted GV Prakash Kumar from his official Twitter handle.

Arun Vijay is looking for a big break for a long time, but unfortunately it is getting delayed. His previous film Sinam didn't do well at the box office. Hope he will bounce back with Achcham Enbathu Illaye. Amy Jackson, who made her Tamil debut with AL Vijay's Madrasapattinam, is playing a female lead in this film. Along with her, the most talented Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan is playing another female lead. Her choice of films is just amazing and it created a huge hype round on her first Tamil film Achcham Enbathu Illaye.

The announcement video with a glimpse of all the three lead actors gives a super stylish look and feel. The video ends with the caption "Fearless Journey Begins". Achcham Enbathu Illaye movie shoot started in a grand way on the streets of London. The film is bankrolled by Shri Shiridi Sai Movies.