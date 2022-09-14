Ashok Selvan Releases 3 Character Posters From His Upcoming Film Nitham Oru Vaanam Featuring Aparna Balamurali

Actor Ashok Selvan's recent tweet says "The three beautiful talented women of my next release Nitham Oru Vaanam" and shared the three character posters of the film. These posters look promising and give the essence of a breezy, feel-good love story. Each poster has a separate colour in the background, representing the mood of the characters . The title Nitham Oru Vaanam literally means 'New Sky Everyday' and it blends well with the poster design as well. Also in a way, it looks like the tri-colors in Indian flag, after which we couldn't stop guessing that the three female characters are from three different states of India.

Debutant RA Karthik has written the script and directed the film. Shooting of the film is wrapped up already and post-production works are in progress now. It has promising performers in important roles. Ashok Selvan will play the male lead. The three female leads Aparna Balamurali, Ritu Varma and Shivathmika Rajashekar will be appearing as Mathi, Subha & Meenakshi respectively. Gopi Sundar, who composed the extra-ordinary music of Charlie is roped in as the Music Director of the film. It will be made as a trilingual film in Tamil, Telugu & Kannada. Viacom 18 Studios is producing the film in association with Rise East Entertainment.

Ashok Selvan is well-known for his script selection. With four Tamil films being released in 2022 already with Ashok Selvan as the lead, Nitham Oru Vaanam will create a record of his 5th consecutive film thisyear if released before this December. Cinematographer Vidhu Ayyana joins hands with Ashok Selvan for the second time after their blockbuster romantic fantasy Oh My Kadavule. Let's expect another beautiful piece of visual magic from this combo again.