Atlee is currently working on his film Jawan with King Khan- Shah Rukh Khan. It is common knowledge that Atlee is a self-declared Thalapathy Vijay fan, who has worked with Vijay on three out of his four films. Rumour has it that the director is going to have Vijay appear in Jawan in an extended cameo.

Director Atlee Kumar on his birthday today, September 22, shared an important picture on his Twitter handle.

This evening, Atlee shared a picture of him with Vijay and Shah Rukh. His tweet read, "What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️❤️❤️."

Although this is merely a moment of celebration, one wonders if this is a slight nod to the rumours that Vijay would appear in Jawan.

Thalapathy fans have gone further and started trending #Thalapathy68. This is based on the speculations that Atlee and Vijay will work together after Vijay's Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is yet to be officially announced by the production house. There are Twitter pages titled Thalapathy 68 that mention Atlee as the director, and Thenandal Films as the production banner. Funnily enough, there was one Twitter handle for Thalapathy 68 that was created in 2017.

It's amusing how fans get too excited and go far with their fan theories. Vijay's Varisu, which is the project he is currently working on, has not even gotten a release date yet. Varisu is expected to be released for Pongal 2023, but the date has not been announced by the team until now.