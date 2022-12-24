‘Ayo Amma Audio Launch’: Ajith Kumar Fans Take Over Internet With Meme Galore for Vijay’s Varisu

It is well known that fans of Vijay and Ajith have often engaged in Twitter wars whenever their movies are up for release. And this time around, the battle is even stronger as the actors' upcoming films namely Varisu and Thunivu will be clashing at the box office. Varisu starring Vijay is slated for release on January 12, while Thunivu led by Ajith Kumar is gearing up for release on January 12.

Naturally, the makers of both the movies are not leaving any stone unturned to promote the film. On Friday, the makers of Vijay's Varisu conducted a grand audio launch for the movie. While the fans of Vijay shared updates, photos, and videos from the audio launch event, fans of Ajith took this as an opportunity to share memes about the movie and the audio launch.