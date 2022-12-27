Balaji Mohan Confirms Second Marriage With Dhanya Balakrishna; Files Defamation Case Against Kalpika Ganesh!

In this case, Balaji Mohan has filed a petition in the Madras High Court. In the petition, "I have directed the films Kaadhalil Sothappuvathu Eppadi, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Maari, Maari 2. Myself and actress Dhanya Balakrishna, who acted in the films Ezham Arivu and Raja Rani got married on January 23, 2022. Kalpika Ganesh, an actress from Telangana who acts in web serials, has released videos on YouTube to spread defamation about our marriage and personal life. She also shared it on social media."

Advertisement