For the southern film industries- Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, the year 2022 is a golden year. Especially for the Tamil cinema, the filmmakers and actors have gone a notch above as far as making multistarrer films with sky-high budgets.

Kollywood cinema had a fantastic start in the year with several star films making their way to the theatres to a successful response. Other films, which chose to straight hit the OTT platforms have also garnered good appreciation.

Breaking down here is the blockbuster, super hit, and hit films of Kollywood that entertained the audience at the theatres and on OTT so far

Vikram:

Kamal Haasan starrer Lokesh Kangaraj's Vikram surpassed all expectations and stood as the ultimate best Tamil movie in 2022. Made against the budget of Rs 150 Crore, the movie minted Rs 400 Crore in theatrical profit and Rs 200 Crore pre-release. The movie is a multistarrer featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The movie has set a record in several segments including the longest-running theatrical release in 2022.

Valimai

Ajith starrer Valimai is a film that is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects in collaboration with Zee Studios with a budget of Rs 150 Crore. The action entertainer managed to achieve breakeven at the box office after releasing on February 24.

Beast

Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast is a movie that was released on April 13 amid humongous expectations. Nelson directed this action-comedy which featured directed Selvaraghavan in a pivotal role. Vijay's film is a musical hit and made on a budget of Rs 150 Crore by Sun Pictures. The movie achieved breakeven at the box office.

Don

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don, which is co-produced by SK in association with Lyca Productions and released at the theatres on May 13, is a successful film. The movie is directed by Cibi Chakravarthi and collected Rs 100 Crore at the box office. Don is the third film of actor Sivakarthikeyan to enter the Rs 100 Crore club. The movie is a super hit.

KGF Chapter 2

KGF and its franchise need no introduction. The movie grabbed international attention and upped the capabilities and capacity of Indian cinema, especially Kannada cinema. The Tamil dubbing version of KGF Chapter 2 which was released on April 14 is billed as a blockbuster hit.

Advertisement Advertisement

RRR

Just like how KGF 2 has conquered the Indian cinema, Rajamoul's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan too is a film that is still being celebrated across the OTT platforms, after a successful theatrical run worldwide. The movie was released on March 24 and is made on a budget of Rs 550 Crore. The movie is a massive hit.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Actor Suriya's ET directed by Pandiraj received appreciation and positive reviews at the box office. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 75 Crore and collected somewhere between Rs 179 and Rs 200 Crore. The movie is billed as a hit film.

FIR-super hit

Released on February 11, FIR is an action thriller film starring Vishnu Vishal, Shubhra, and Aryan Ramesh. The movie is a super hit at the Kollywood box office. The movie made a profit of Rs 24 Crore.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Director Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a different kind of romantic love story. Nayanthara and Vignesh produced the film under their own Rowdy pictures banner. The movie secured a hit talk and its music is also a hit. Known as KRK, the movie was released on April 28 and made an amount of Rs 70 Crore at the box office.

Likewise, several films had a straight OTT release during the first half of 2022. Among them, these are the five films which have fairly done well.

Taanakkaran

A period drama film written and directed by Tamizh in his debut did very well on the OTT platform. Starring Vikram Prabhu, the movie was released on April 8 on Disney+ Hotstar and speaks of the real-life incidents from the year 1997 related to police training.

Mudhal Nee Mudivam Nee

The movie released on Zee 5 on January 21 did fairly well on the OTT. The coming-of-age film is directed by Darbuka Siva in his directorial debut.

Mahaan

Chiyaan Vikram's film Mahaan directed by Karthik Subbaraj is an action thriller that was released straight on Amazon Prime Video. The movie premiered on February 10 and did well. The movie also stars Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha, and Simran.

Anbarivu

Because there were no big releases during Pongal this year at the theatres, Anbarivu, directed and written by Aswin Raam, starring Hiphop Tamizha, who also wrote the story did well on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Saani Kaayidham

Starring national award winner Keerthy Suresh in the lead, Saani Kaayidham, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 6 did pretty well on the OTT platform. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film opened to highly positive reviews and praise for the entire team.