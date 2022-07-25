Bharathi Kannamma, is one of the most popular television soaps in Tamil right now. The series, which is a social drama, features Arun Prasad and Roshini Haripriyan in the titular roles. Bharathi Kannamma, which is an official remake of the blockbuster Malayalam television series Karuthamuthu, is aired on Star Vijay and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

The celebrated series revolves around Kannamma, a loving young woman who is looked down upon by her stepmother, stepsister Anjali, and society for her dark complexion. However, her father supports her unconditionally. Soundarya, a business tycoon comes across Anjali after she wins the Miss Chennai title, and finds her to be a perfect match for her son, Dr Bharathi.