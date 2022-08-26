Bharathiraja, the veteran filmmaker-turned-actor has been admitted to hospital due to undisclosed health issues. As per the reports, Bharathiraja had fainted at the Chennai airport when he was traveling to Madurai, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. As per the latest reports, the senior filmmaker is now shifted to another hospital.

According to the reports published by Indiaglitz, the 79-year-old has been shifted to a renowned private hospital in Chennai, for advanced treatments. Even though this new update on Bharathiraja's health has left the cine-goers worried, the sources suggest that the filmmaker-actor is on the road to recovery.