Bigg Boss 6 Tamil : 7 Contestants Nominated For This Week's Eviction – Robert Master And Rachitha In Safe Zone

In the Bigg Boss show, each contestant usually nominates most flawed co-contestants of their own choice. The person who gets the lowest number of votes will leave the house. ATK, VJ Maheshwari, Ram Ramasamy, Azeem, Vikraman, Dhanalakshmi and Ayesha have been selected as the nominees for the eviction process this week in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. Sherina Sam, who was hanging out with Ayesha, got the lowest number of votes and left the competition last week.

Last week, Azeem, Ayesha, Sheriina, Kathiravan and Vikraman were selected. Azeem, Ayesha and Vikraman have been nominated again this week. The reason for this is due to quarrels and grudges with fellow competitors. Alerted Ayesha started moving like a battery operated doll. She came on her own and asked this week's captain Maina Nandini to be the cleaning team leader. Seeing this, her fellow contestants welcomed her change. So, she thought that she can escape from the elimination.

On the other hand, dance master Robert always adores the beauty of the serial actress Rachitha in public. The other contestants are mildly teasing this, but they are enjoying it. Most of the audience except the cultural watchdogs probably feel the same way. Rachitha is playing the game with the safe words such as 'Robert is like a child'.

Normally, if a woman has a devotee, it is a source of pride for the woman. Especially in a psychological game like Bigg Boss, the presence of such a person increases the attention of the camera. What happened yesterday is that a female contestant advises Robert about his constant hanging around in the kitchen area where Rachitha is. 'I will never go to the kitchen again' says Robert. But to everyone's surprise Rachitha calls Robert at the end, which is a brilliant strategy. Obviously, women are smarter than men. It was interesting to see how beautifully women like Rachitha handled such a complex issue.

A woman gains extra light not just by beauty but also by intelligence. In that way, Rachitha looked like a charmer yesterday. It was such a conversation. Even if Rachitha mixed some seriousness and said, 'You should be normal. Otherwise everyone will look back at me', Robert did not understand it so easily. This clever play indirectly protects both of them from the elimination process.