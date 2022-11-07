Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Day 29 - Contestants Divided Into Two Teams “Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya” and “Ada Thaen Ada”

Bigg Boss contestants are ready to play the two tasks namely Scratch Card Task and Sweet Stall Task enthusiastically. With the release of Sheriina Sam yesterday, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 kicked off the new week with a fresh start.



In the morning promo, the contestants play a task called Scratch Card. Dhanalakshmi, who scored a goal in it, says that Bigg Boss should give advice to other contestants. Following that, Dhanalakshmi tells everyone's faults. Bigg Boss gives advice to Asim, who fights a lot, "Don't talk just because you want to talk, listen to both sides and talk."

In the next promo, Bigg Boss announces the selection of this week's elimination nominees. Correspondingly, contestants also nominate their fellow contestants with proper reasons. Ayesha is chosen by many people. Accordingly, they choose Dhanalakshmi, Ram, Maheshwari, Asim and Vikraman.

In the third promo, the Bigg Boss house is divided into two teams, "Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya" and "Ada Thaen Ada". In this task, the sweet stall has to be run for 24 hours, doing various tasks and taking orders. Apart from that, it has been announced that the money and goods in the cash box should be protected.

In the first week of the show, GP Muthu walked out on his own. Then Asal Kolar was eliminated in the second week, following Shanti's elimination in the same week. Sheriina Sham was released in the third week. After they left Bigg Boss house have a total of 17 contestants including Robert Master, Shivin Ganesan, Aravind, serial actor Mohammed Asim, serial actress Ayesha, Manikandan Rajesh, Saravanan Meenakshi Rakshitha, Ram Ramasamy, singer Dinesh Kanagarathnam, VJ Maheshwari, Amudavanan, dancer Manichandra, VJ Kathiravan, actress Quincy, Singaporean model Niwasini, Tik Tok celebrity Danalakshmi, Vikraman and Maina Nandini.