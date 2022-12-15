Bigg Boss 6 Tamil - Day 66 : Maina Got Tensed As They Tied Her Tightly And Made It Easy For Janani

Day 66 started with the song 'Ulle theda theda..'. Amudavanan was showing the fish food to the hell dwellers and eating it in disgust. They were cursing him. ADK, who was sitting next to him and was watching his tongue, said, "You forgot to take this ladies finger side dish, boss." In the comedy scene of the movie Nadigan, Goundamani blackmails Sathyaraj and asks that he wants Ullan Fry immediately. He licks Satyaraj's finger that touches the egg yolk and sends him away. Amudavanan - ADK's performance reminded of this scene.

Even after the task buzzer sounded, Amudavanan's team was making rounds without wanting to get up from the food, and the hell dwellers entered the house and left shouting, "Don't wait.. Don't expect us to come." Then those who came in shouted the same dialogues. Manikandan pushed and slammed the door like a watchman saying "everyone get out."

Advertisement

The task actually began. As Janani took the vow, she fled and ran along the path of the cross-road. They tied her up and put her in a bundle and laid her down by the side of the road. But Janani bit the tape in her hand like a rat and ran inside the house shouting the code word "Don't wait.. I will come.."

"Did they tied it easily?" Shivin naturally asked, and Maina asked the same thing still rudely. "You taped me everywhere and tied me tightly.. why tape in two places only for her?" There was justice in Maina's question when she asked angrily.

Suspicion arose that Amudavanan had purposely made it easy for Janani to escape, and so he got angry. He is the one who caught Janani by leaping. But it is wrong to take it at the gate of the path. That was very easy for Janani.

Maina gets extremely angry when someone says "favoritism" by combining herself and Mani. But she easily lays such a complaint on another. Angered by Maina's accusation, Amudavanan took off his wing and lamented, "I am going to hell", and was pacified by the others. Vikraman's logic is special when he says, "If you go now. Kudos to Rachita who honestly admitted her mistake.

As Janani has come in, one of the heaven dwellers has to resign his post and go to hell. Rachita, careless in custody, is magnanimously converted to Hell. While the residents of heaven were careless, the three Dhanalashmi, Shivin and Maina hit the crossroads and entered the house. Stopping them is not an easy task. Bigg Boss announces that "only one person will be allowed", leaving Shivin to let Dhanalashmi be the first to arrive. Amudavanan took responsibility for this mistake and went out.