In Episode 2 Amudhavanan started stepping forward and perform in the Bigg Boss house.

The episode had a task where each contestant could pick one person to tell them that they would like to connect with them, and get to know them. Amudhavanan picked GP Muthu. He told Muthu about he had respect for him and liked him. Muthu courteously reciprocated his sweetness. And Amudhavanan concluded by saying that when eliminations come up, Muthu better leave Amudhavanan out and that is what the whole conversation was meant for. It sounds flat when translated, but with his delivery and comedic timing, in Tamil, the conversation was hilarious.

Then there was this task where each club had to impress the other clubs with their service. The washroom club was asked to arrange red carpet for the housemates to reach the washroom. A bell was supposed to kept somewhere for the housemates to summon the club members. The washroom team wanted to keep it close to the washroom. Shanti, from the kitchen club suggested that the bell be kept in the hall, as that would look better. Rachita told her captain Amudhavanan that this was an internal decision, and other club members should not be interfering. Amudhavanan smoothed things out and said its not a big deal. And they carried out Shanti's suggestion.