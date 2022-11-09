Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Fight Broke Out Between Dhanalakshmi And Manikandan As He Pushed Her And Looted The Box

In the ongoing Sweet Stall task of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, Manikandan grabbed the box by pushing Dhanalakshmi away. After this, a big riot started between them in the Bigg Boss house.

The TV task happened last week. Following that, the Bigg Boss house was divided into two teams "Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya" and "Ada Thaen Ada". In this task, the conditions are that the sweet stall should be open for 24 hours and the various orders should be made and delivered. Apart from that, it has been announced that the money and goods in the cash box should be protected carefully.

In this task, all the contestants are playing in threes. In the first promo that came out today, everyone flocked to the sweet spot. Manikandan then pushed Dhanalakshmi down and grabbed the box from her hand. After that the whole Bigg Boss house is seen full of noise and shouting.

Manikandan and Dhanalakshi started fighting with each other. Other competitors tried to calm them down. Dhanalakshi gets angry and scolds Mani badly. "Do you know my age?" shouted Mani. Azeem, usually a troublemaker, stopped the fight to surprise everyone.

Following this promo, footage of them fighting is being shared on the internet. In it, it is clearly recorded that it is Manikandan who is behaving in such a way as to start the fight. Dhanalakshmi has done nothing wrong. In the second promo that follows, Dhanam tells her point in anger and confirm that Mani has only made the mistake.