Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: VJ Maheshwari’s First Reaction After Eviction

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss saw its next eviction. This time around, it was VJ Maheshwari who received the exit card. After getting out of the house, Maheshwari posted a video on social media, which is the first one post-eviction. In the video, she thanked her fans who supported her and showered her with love.

She said, "Thank you very much for showing me love and affection. I am not sad because of the eviction. But in fact, I am happy that I gave my best to sustain these many days and earned so many fans." Another video surfaced online, which again has Maheshwari thanking her fans for their support.

She added, "As a single woman, I am going to give back all the love that I have been given. To all those fans who sent me messages on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, I read each and every message, and thank you so much for standing by my side. I also read the messages of fans who shared information about their personal life and struggle. I want you all to stay strong and keep trying no matter how huge the obstacles are."