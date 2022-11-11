Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Voting Results Week 5: Will Dhanalakshmi Get Evicted?

The latest episode saw its biggest drama when two of the contestants, Dhanalakshmi and Shivan teamed up and stole sweets from the opposing team. What started as a fun prank, turned out to be a huge fight, with contestants yelling and fighting with each other.

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is seeing a glorious run as it has entered the fifth week. The house is witnessing some high-voltage drama as tasks are getting tougher day by day. In the latest episode, the house was converted into a 24-hour sweet factory with the contestants being engaged day and night to produce more products.

While we are at this, things may not be in the favor of Dhanalakshmi as she is one of the nominated contestants to face the elimination this weekend. According to unofficial predictions going online, she will be the one to get evicted this week, as polls conducted by several unofficial sources show that she has received minimal votes from the audience.

Apart from Dhanalakshmi, Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, Maheshwari, Ram, and Vikraman are the other contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. It is also predicted that Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, and Vikraman will be in the safe zone as they have received the maximum number of votes on the unofficial polling pages. To recall, host Kamal Haasan addressed Dhanalakshmi's anger issues last week. He added that she is not being approachable for the other housemates to even talk to her because of her anger.

Along with Dhanalashmi, Ram and Vikraman are also in the danger zone. Given that there is still time for the contestants to perform and change their fate in the house, let's wait and see what happens this Sunday.

Audiences can watch the show on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday from 9:30 - 10:30, while on the weekends, the show will be aired between 9:30 and 11:00. The unseen episodes of the reality show are being aired in Vijay Takkar. Alternatively, fans can watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar, too. A live telecast of the house's proceedings is also available on the OTT platform.