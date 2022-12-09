Bigg Boss Tamil 1 Contestant Gayathri Raghuram Opens Up On Why Her Marriage Did Not Work Out

No matter how many seasons of the reality show Bigg Boss come up, the first season will always be the favorite one of all. While all the contestants contributed equally for the season's success, Gayathri Raghuram is one of the most popular contestants. She was caught in several controversies and was trolled for a few things that happened during her participation in the show. And now, she is back in the headlines after a recent controversy that she got involved in.

A member of Tamil Nadu's BJP, she recently got suspended from the part and has been speaking with the press in interviews for a while. In one such Interview with a YouTube channel, she was asked about her marriage live. Reacting to it Gayathri said that she is over it and she has put the past behind her. She added that she got married at a very young age when she was only 21-22 and she did not know much back then.

She said, "It was an arranged marriage. And I did not know back then. I was young and innocent. But things did not work between us and we decided to part ways. Now he is having his own life whether he is happy or sad in her present relationship, we are no longer in each other's life. So, there is no point in speaking about my marriage at all."

Meanwhile, speaking about the show's ongoing sixth season, Gayathri said that Vikraman has the maximum chances to emerge as the title winner, as his glam plan and strategies are working out very well. She added that it will be the right thing to name him the title winner as he has been ethical and moral during his participation.

She also shared her opinion on Azeem saying that the actor has been showing a lot of aggression and if he bags the title, it would set a bad example to the fans of the show. The first season's title winner was Aarav. And let us wait and see who gets to lift the trophy this time around. The show is being hosted by Kamal Haasan.