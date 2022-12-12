Bigg Boss Tamil 6: 3 Reasons Why Ayesha Got Evicted

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss saw its latest evictions on Sunday as host Kamal Haasan gave the exit card to Ayesha and Ram. Though Ayesha received huge support from fans of the show, she got evicted to the disappointment of her fans. As she is out of the game now, fans have been sharing their opinion on why she got evicted.

Here are the three reasons that fans think resulted in Ayesha's eviction

1. Fans say that Ayesha received a positive response in the first two weeks when she opposed Azeem. But when she got influenced by him and forgot their fight only to join him, it did not for well for her.

2. Fans also stated that the issues that came up during the doll task also impacted negatively her as host Kamal Haasan also spoke about her portrayal.

3. It was the last nail in her coffin when she apologized two weeks after the controversies.

It was predicted way back last Thursday that Ayesha would get evicted from the house. Later, her fans campaigned for her online by asking them to vote for her. #AyeshaDeservsToStay even started to trend on the micro-blogging website, Twitter. On Friday, her voters count increased and she moved to the safe zone in the unofficial polling websites. ADK and Ram turned out to be the contestants with minimal votes on that day.

Later, on Friday evening, her vote-counting came down and she eventually turned out to get evicted from the house. Meanwhile, there will be a wildcard entry soon. The makers had announced earlier that there will be a wildcard entry without revealing the name of the contestant. Fans have been speculating that Tamil actor Anjali would be the wildcard entry.

Reports also state that a former contestant from the first season will make a re-entry. While some reports suggest that Rachitha's husband Dinesh will be the next wildcard entry, others state that VJ Parvathy would the wildcard contestant. But let is wait until the makers announce the name officially.

Bigg Boss Tamil's sixth season is being aired on Vijay television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm, while on the weekends, the show starts at 9:30 pm. It is also available on Disney+ Hotstar.