Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Loses His Cool And Breaks Down 

Hence ADK called his officers and decided upon tightening the security inside the Bigg Boss house.

ADK being the chief security officer of the museum, Bigg Boss had alerted him about the theft that was going to happen.

Following yesterday's secret task to Azeem and Rachita, they joined hands with VJ Kathiravan to steal the treasure box.

Accordingly, he asked two guards to take turns in safeguarding the main door and he blocked the toilet exit using sofas and chairs. Post midnight, ADK had permitted the lady guards to retire to sleep as they were too tired and he, along with Ram slept near the main door.

Around the early hours, ADK dozed off for a few minutes while sitting on a sofa. Kathiravan took chance and successfully stole the heavy-weighted treasure box, right under the nose of ADK.

Advertisement

Though Kathiravan was caught red-handedly by ADK, he too was charged for failing to protect the treasure.

The 'King' Robert and the courtiers decided to punish ADK and team members for dereliction of duty. When the housemates confronted ADK for failing to stop the stealth, ADK lost his cool.

He shouted at Ram for not standing by him when the whole house cornered him.

Ram's response to ADK further agitated him. He was seen expressing his disappointment to Vikraman as he didn't get any support from his team members and he was the only person who spent a sleepless night safeguarding the treasures of the museum.

He was seen talking to the Robert and Rachitha claiming it was unfair to receive punishment on par with the ones who failed to fulfill their duty. He said he was being sincere in the task and it is not fair on the teammates who never stood by him during the task. ADK started to break down when he said this.

A sleepless night can easily take on one's emotional stability. This can be clearly understood in ADK's case. Furthermore, another verbal spat with Azeem also triggered ADK.