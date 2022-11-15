Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Shares An Emotional Note To His Son

ADK aka Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam is one of the celebrity contestant of the Bigg Boss house. As known, he is a rapper from Srilanka. It was revealed that ADK is very fond of his family and that he has a son who is now 8 years old.

Meanwhile, in one of the tasks assigned by the Bigg Boss recently, ADK shared a personal and emotional note to his son Abhyaan.

In the video, he says, "Abhyaan, am not sure if you will watch this video now. But I hope that you'll eventually watch it someday in future. As you grow up, you will learn to analyse any given situation with a neutral stand. You will further understand that no one is wrong. It is those situations and circumstances that force a person to commit a mistake, due to which relationships fail. And now as a father, I seek apologies from you, because I had to give up my marital life when you were 2 years old. I had to take that decision just because I was not convinced with the way my marriage life is heading to and not that I want to disown you......I haven't hurt you till now under any circumstances.."