Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Showed His Personal Vendetta Against Azeem, Alleges Vanitha Vijayakumar

Tamil reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows. In the third season, Vanitha Vijayakumar was one of the strongest contestants. She is known for standing u against unjust when she was inside the house and even after coming out of the house, she is still making the headlines. Though Vanitha did not win the title in the third season, she was one of the most-popular contestants of the season.

She has been reviewing the sixth and the latest season of the show with TamilGlitz. And about the latest episode, she has spoken about the courtroom task. She spoke about ADK and how he did not perform well as a judge. She said, "Azeem argued very well. But ADK did not act as the right judge. When he is playing a judge, he should forget the knowledge he had before entering the scene. He has to make the judgement based on what lawyers provide. But he did not do that."